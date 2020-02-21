CNS Cartel Alfa's Bogdan Hossu: OUG on healthcare, masked privatization of health system

CNS Cartel Alfa's Bogdan Hossu: OUG on healthcare, masked privatization of health system. President of the 'Cartel ALFA' National Trade Union Confederation Bogdan Hossu told a press conference held in Cluj on Friday that the Emergency Ordinance (OUG) on healthcare is, in fact, a masked privatization of the medical system. "The OUG on healthcare is actually a masked privatization of the medical system. A public health system functions as an emergency system, and a public hospital must exist, whether there are patients or not. A private system, although it uses the public money, has its own regime and has the possibility to refuse patients. (...) The idea of making it a business is a major problem, as it is subordinated to profit, not to the interest of providing a service for citizens," said Bogdan Hossu. He also said that, on the subject of the respective ordinance, he is waiting for the decision of the Constitutional Court, after the notification made by the Ombudsperson.AGERPRES(RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]