 
Romaniapress.com

February 23, 2020

Halep overpowers Rybakina to win Dubai title
Feb 23, 2020

Halep overpowers Rybakina to win Dubai title.

World No. 2 and top seed Simona Halep won on Saturday the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, as she defeated Kazakhstan's 20-year-old sensation Elena Rybakina in the final 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5). This is Halep's second Dubai title after her triumph five years ago against Karolina Pliskova, and her 20th career championship. The Romanian clinched the victory in an electrifying battle that lasted two hours and 27 minutes. Just like in the round of 16 and the quarterfinals, Halep came from a set down, but then surely dismantled Rybakina's dazzling game, breaking in the fourth of the second set and then distancing herself 4-1. Rybakina reduced the gap (4-2) and, against the Romanian's weaker serve, managed a 'blank' break and recovered to 4-3. No. 8 was a dramatic, more than ten minutes long game, at the end of which Halep clinched a new break after the Kazakh missed two opportunities to level at 4-4. Halep prevailed 6-3 and equaled sets. In the decider Rybakina broke at 2-1 and then increased her lead to 3-1, but Halep fought back and managed to pull a counter-break. The two players went head-to-head to 5-5, when Halep scored another break (6-5), yet failed to seal the game as Rybakina rallied to force a tie-break (6-6). At 3-3 Rybakina managed a mini-break (3-4), Halep restored parity, was next led 5-4, but then she won three points in a row and the match. Halep managed to fire 3 aces and committed 5 double faults, while Rybakina had 2 aces and 5 double faults. The Romanian had a better first serve percentage (72% - 68%), but trailed at the second serve percentage (35% - 37%). Simona Halep had fewer direct winners, 28-30, but also fewer unforced errors: 23-25, and overall led 113-106 in the statistics. Simona Halep, who announced on Saturday her withdrawal from next week's WTA Premier 5 event in Doha, Qatar, received $696,860 in prize money and 470 WTA points, while Rybakina was rewarded with $372,200 and 305 WTA points. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

USR leader Barna: President has valid solutions, but he prefers to have unicoloured PNL Cabinet President Klaus Iohannis prefers to see the current Cabinet rule for a long time as an interim body, said the leader of Save Romania Union (USR), Dan Barna. "After the two-round elections, the early polls project also fails. And I say this after I have listened to the head of the state, (...)

European Commission Approves EUR251M Romanian Rescue Aid To CE Oltenia The European Commission on Monday approved, under EU State aid rules, Romanian plans to grant a EUR251 million temporary loan to Romanian state-owned lignite-based electricity producer Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CE Oltenia), which is currently experiencing financial (...)

President Iohannis: CSAT to hold meeting on Wednesday on coronavirus President Klaus Iohannis has announced his decision to hold a meeting of Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) on Wednesday on the coronavirus topic. "We have no registered case of coronavirus so far, but we must be prepared, in case of a negative development. So I have (...)

Iohannis says not commenting on court ruling, calls PSD action unprecedented defiance President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) caused a new crisis by notifying the Constitutional Court (CCR) in the case of the appointment of Ludovic Orban as prime minister. "PSD continues to prove that it is an irresponsible party, playing with the (...)

Job Website: Over 70% Of Firms In Romania Plan To Raise Employees' Salaries In 2020 Over two thirds of companies in Romania plan to raise the salaries of their employees in 2020, as per a survey by online recruitment platform Hipo.ro. 15% of firms envisage salary increases of over 10%, while 55% of them say employees’ salaries will be raised by less than (...)

Romania Tax Agency Sells 15,210 Sqm Land In Lake Baneasa Area For EUR3.4M Romania’s tax agency ANAF sold at auction a plot of land of 15,210 square meters, located in the area of Lake Baneasa, for EUR3.4 million, which translates into EUR1,087 per sqm.

Court rules nominating prime minister candidate must secure parliamentary majority for new gov't The Constitutional Court on Monday found, in accordance with its Decision No.80/2014, that the nomination of the candidate for the position of prime minister must aim to ensure the coalescing of a parliamentary majority in order to form a new government. The Constitutional Court of Romania (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |