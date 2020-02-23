 
February 23, 2020

PSD says early elections forebode austerity, blames Liberals of deliberately triggering political crisis
PSD says early elections forebode austerity, blames Liberals of deliberately triggering political crisis.

The Social-Democrats claim that early parliamentary elections forebode austerity and blame the Liberals of deliberately "triggering a political crisis" and "now dodging governing and attempting to pass the blame." "They have deliberately triggered the political crisis, they have repeatedly violated both the laws of the country and all the recommendations of international bodies, they have taken measures only for their political clientele and driven the country's economy into a corner! Now they dodge governing and attempt to pass the blame! Early elections = Austerity!," reads a message on the Social Democratic Party's Facebook page this Saturday. Liberal First Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan said on Saturday that she expects PSD to boycott early elections and that the necessary quorum to reject the Orban II Government might not be met on Monday. "We expect the PSD to hit us with blockages, harassment and lack of responsibility in front of the Romanians' expectations. There is a high probability that, following PSD's internal political game, the quorum required to reject the Orban Government in the Parliament plenary and take the first step towards early elections won't be met. This is exclusively the outcome of PSD's political calculations, as they want to extend the Romanians' state of dissatisfaction, because the necessary responsibility for moving towards early elections cannot be mustered in Parliament," Raluca Turcan told a press conference on Saturday. According to her, the PSD should state what solution it has for the current political deadlock. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)

