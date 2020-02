Sphera Franchise Group Sales Grow 24% in 2019, to RON955M

Sphera Franchise Group Sales Grow 24% in 2019, to RON955M. Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), which manages restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands, said Monday its consolidated sales grew 23.8% on the year in 2019, to RON955 million (around EUR201 million). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]