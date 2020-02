CFR Marfa To Undergo Restructuring, Sell Unprofitable Assets

CFR Marfa To Undergo Restructuring, Sell Unprofitable Assets. Romania's state-owned railway fright company CFR Marfa, which has debts of RON1.3 billion, is set to implement a restructuring program to streamline operations and sell unproductive assets under the supervision of insolvency practitioners (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]