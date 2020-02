Bermas Suceava 2019 Net Profit Up 19% To RON1.9M, Turnover Up 8% To RON32M

Bermas Suceava 2019 Net Profit Up 19% To RON1.9M, Turnover Up 8% To RON32M. Brewer Bermas Suceava (BRM), a company listed on the main trading segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Monday said its net profit grew 19.4% on the year to RON1.9 million in 2019, and its turnover grew 8.3% on the year to RON32.7 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]