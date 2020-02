Colliers: Romanian Office Market Transactions Seen at over EUR600M in 2020

Colliers: Romanian Office Market Transactions Seen at over EUR600M in 2020. The Romanian office market could see transactions amounting to more than EUR600 million in 2020, counting only investments currently in advanced stages, including the sale of NEPI Rockcastle's office portfolio to AFI Europe for EUR300 million, Colliers said Monday in a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]