February 24, 2020

Romanian Microbiology Society President Rafila says there is no confirmed case of COVID-19 in Romania.

Head of the Romanian Microbiology Society Alexandru Rafila has underscored on Monday that there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Romania. According to medical sources, in the special quarantine centres there are currently six persons, who came from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The Control Body of the Health Ministry (MS) will verify whether all the public health directorates are ensuring the prevention procedures round the clock at all border checkpoints. The Committee on the prevention and containment of coronavirus illnesses gathered on Monday at the Health Ministry headquarters. On Sunday, the Minister informed that the measures to control and prevent coronavirus infections will be supplemented at the land, sea/river and air border checkpoints. At the same time, the necessary medical personnel will be ensured at the border crossing points, with specialists within the public health directorates, including by posting them from other counties and sanitary units. "All the persons who fall into the definition of suspicious case will be immediately reported by all the sanitary units where they present themselves (emergency units, hospitals, family doctors) to the public health directorates and to the Monitoring Service within the DSU. These days, the Ministry of Health will complete the legislative framework with the necessary measures for quarantine and the management of suspected and confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus (COVID-19)," the MS mentioned. The information campaign of the population regarding the infection with COVID-19 will be extended, as well as the individual and collective prevention measures which should be taken and a daily newscast will be drafted regarding the development at international level and possible additional measures taken by the Romanian authorities. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

