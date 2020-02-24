 
Ciolacu: Romania facing imminent danger of coronavirus; all politicians must return to Romanians' agenda
Ciolacu: Romania facing imminent danger of coronavirus; all politicians must return to Romanians' agenda.

Interim leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that Romania is facing an "imminent danger" caused by the new coronavirus and it is time for all politicians and all political forces to return to the agenda of Romanians. "Today we had a National Standing Bureau meeting, and both my opinion and that of my colleagues was a very clear one: Romania is facing an imminent danger caused by the coronavirus. I think we are entering another political stage where it is time for all politicians and all political forces to return to the agenda of the Romanians, and the Romanian Government must come up with an action plan as quickly as possible for the citizens, an explained one, because at this moment this is the number one priority," said Ciolacu, at the end of the meeting. He added that the meeting was also about the PSD Congress, but these "are already marginal things" and concern the internal life of the party. "The PSD's priority at this moment is this imminent danger that we, Romanians are about to face. We have to keep in mind that over 1.5 million Romanians are currently in Italy, an affected country. As we can see, the number of cases is increasing. I hope the Government has taken the necessary steps, even if it has not communicated them," said Marcel Ciolacu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

