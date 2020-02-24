 
Romania Outgoing PM: CFR Marfa Must Resort To Asset Sales To Pay Back EUR570M State Aid
Romania Outgoing PM: CFR Marfa Must Resort To Asset Sales To Pay Back EUR570M State Aid.

Romania's state-owned railway fright company CFR Marfa will have to resort to asset sales to be able to pay back to the Romanian state an amount of EUR570 million considered illegal state aid by the European Commission, outgoing Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told a press conference (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Alexandru Reff, Deloitte Romania And Moldova: Economy Needs More Romanian Entrepreneurial Companies Among Top 1,000 There is no entrepreneurial company among the top ten companies in Romania, where Automobile Dacia is the leader.

PSD leader Ciolacu: It was normal for Orban to resign as interim PM Interim PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Tuesday said it was normal for Ludovic Orban to resign as interim Prime Minister, since there existed a decision of the Constitutional Court in this regard and that, in his opinion, a government of specialists should be appointed (...)

Romania Posts Budget Deficit Of RON458M, Or 0.04% Of GDP, In Jan 2020 Romania's general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON458 million, or 0.04% of the gross domestic product, in January 2020, with total revenues amounting to RON27.5 billion and total expenditure amounting to RON28 billion, finance ministry data showed (...)

President Iohannis: I've convened parliamentary parties for consultations on Wednesday President Klaus Iohannis has convened the parliamentary parties and formations on Wednesday for consultations after accepting the resignation of Ludovic Orban from Prime Minister-designate office. "I will convene consultations with the parliamentary parties, which are to begin tomorrow at (...)

Interim ForMin Aurescu attends GAC meeting; EU enlargement, post-Brexit negotiation on meeting agenda Interim Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated in Brussels on Tuesday in the meeting of the General Affairs Council (GAC), which tackled the enlargement of the European Union and the post-Brexit negotiations, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informed. The meeting (...)

The austerity policy bears fruit, at least in January: almost balanced budget revenues and expenditures, a deficit of 0.04% of GDP By Edwig Ban The Ministry of Public Finance reported that in January 2020, the revenues of the consolidated general budget increased by almost 7% compared to the same month last year, to 27.55 billion lei, according to the budget estimates, recording a historical record of the receipts VAT (...)

Iohannis says Orban resigns as PM-designate President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that Ludovic Orban has resigned as prime minister-designate. "This evening, Mr Ludovic Orban resigned as prime minister-designate," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin (...)

 

