Romania Outgoing PM: CFR Marfa Must Resort To Asset Sales To Pay Back EUR570M State Aid

Romania Outgoing PM: CFR Marfa Must Resort To Asset Sales To Pay Back EUR570M State Aid. Romania's state-owned railway fright company CFR Marfa will have to resort to asset sales to be able to pay back to the Romanian state an amount of EUR570 million considered illegal state aid by the European Commission, outgoing Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told a press conference (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]