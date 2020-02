European Commission Orders Romania To Recover EUR570M Incompatible State Aid From CFR Marfa

European Commission Orders Romania To Recover EUR570M Incompatible State Aid From CFR Marfa. The European Union’s competition enforcer on Monday ordered Romania to recover EUR570 million of incompatible state aid, plus interest, from rail freight operator CFR Marfa because the support gave it an unfair advantage. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]