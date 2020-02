European Commission Clears Romanian Public Financing To Timisoara Airport

European Commission Clears Romanian Public Financing To Timisoara Airport. The European Commission on Monday cleared public support granted by Romania to Timisoara International Airport, between 2007-2009, as well as the taxes owed by all airlines operating on the airport and the amounts owed by airline Wizz Air to the airport under individual (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]