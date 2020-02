Job Website: Over 70% Of Firms In Romania Plan To Raise Employees’ Salaries In 2020

Over two thirds of companies in Romania plan to raise the salaries of their employees in 2020, as per a survey by online recruitment platform Hipo.ro. 15% of firms envisage salary increases of over 10%, while 55% of them say employees' salaries will be raised by less than