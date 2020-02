Romania Tax Agency Sells 15,210 Sqm Land In Lake Baneasa Area For EUR3.4M

Romania Tax Agency Sells 15,210 Sqm Land In Lake Baneasa Area For EUR3.4M. Romania’s tax agency ANAF sold at auction a plot of land of 15,210 square meters, located in the area of Lake Baneasa, for EUR3.4 million, which translates into EUR1,087 per sqm. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]