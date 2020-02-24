President Iohannis: CSAT to hold meeting on Wednesday on coronavirus

President Iohannis: CSAT to hold meeting on Wednesday on coronavirus. President Klaus Iohannis has announced his decision to hold a meeting of Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) on Wednesday on the coronavirus topic. "We have no registered case of coronavirus so far, but we must be prepared, in case of a negative development. So I have decided to call a CSAT meeting on Wednesday, 2.00 pm, for a briefing on the concrete measures regarding the monitoring and management of the possible cases of infection with the new coronavirus, as well as the strategy to combat possible coronavirus epidemics at national level," Iohannis said, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He also said the Romanian authorities have taken the necessary measures to prevent contamination with this virus, but they need to insist on the efficient communication and information measures for the population. "I call on the citizens to remain calm and get the correct information," said Iohannis. The head of state showed that the situation in Italy makes people concerned, including the Romanian citizens, and he mentioned he is permanently in touch with the relevant institutions of the Romanian state to monitor what happens in the areas now under quarantine and where Romanians live. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]