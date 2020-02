Iohannis says Orban resigns as PM-designate

Iohannis says Orban resigns as PM-designate. President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that Ludovic Orban has resigned as prime minister-designate. "This evening, Mr Ludovic Orban resigned as prime minister-designate," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]