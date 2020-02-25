Iohannis meets Orban (sources)

Iohannis meets Orban (sources). President Klaus Iohannis met interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday, according to official sources. On Monday, the Constitutional Court of Romania ruled that there is a legal conflict between the President and Parliament regarding the appointment of Ludovic Orban, the national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), as prime minister. Also Monday, the sitting of Parliament for a vote of confidence in the Orban II Government could not be held due to the lack of a quorum. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]