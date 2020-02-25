 
Romaniapress.com

February 25, 2020

DefMin Ciuca: NATO presence in Black Sea region - strategic imperative
Feb 25, 2020

DefMin Ciuca: NATO presence in Black Sea region - strategic imperative.

NATO presence in the Black Sea region is a strategic imperative and it is Romania's right to demand this, said Interim Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca at the 2019 activity review of the Defence Ministry, on Tuesday. "For us, ensuring a more robust NATO presence at the Black Sea has been the main objective. Through the joint efforts of the President of Romania, diplomacy and Defence, we are witnessing a greater awareness today that coherence and cohesion are needed throughout our neighborhood, with a 360 degree coverage," he said. He evoked "legitimate concerns about the security of the area". "We believe that NATO presence in the Black Sea region is a strategic imperative. It is our right to demand this and to have an enhanced forward presence of the Alliance throughout the Eastern Flank. At the same time, it is our duty to develop credible complementary and interoperable defence capabilities with the allied ones," Ciuca pointed out. In his opinion, "the most worrying evolution is that, through Crimea, Russia can project a self-assumed hegemony in the Black Sea, with important consequences on the Alliance's deterrence forces." "Ultimately, the intention of this intensified militarization is to prevent NATO and its allies from operating freely in the region. The deployment of anti-access and regional interdiction capabilities represents a major transformation of security in the Black Sea. The logic of deterrence and military balance are changing," said the interim defence minister. He also emphasized that "the Western Balkans continue to remain a region with a fragile balance of security and stability." President Klaus Iohannis and interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban are present at the review activity meeting of the Ministry of Defence. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghită, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Alexandru Reff, Deloitte Romania And Moldova: Economy Needs More Romanian Entrepreneurial Companies Among Top 1,000 There is no entrepreneurial company among the top ten companies in Romania, where Automobile Dacia is the leader.

PSD leader Ciolacu: It was normal for Orban to resign as interim PM Interim PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Tuesday said it was normal for Ludovic Orban to resign as interim Prime Minister, since there existed a decision of the Constitutional Court in this regard and that, in his opinion, a government of specialists should be appointed (...)

Romania Posts Budget Deficit Of RON458M, Or 0.04% Of GDP, In Jan 2020 Romania's general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON458 million, or 0.04% of the gross domestic product, in January 2020, with total revenues amounting to RON27.5 billion and total expenditure amounting to RON28 billion, finance ministry data showed (...)

President Iohannis: I've convened parliamentary parties for consultations on Wednesday President Klaus Iohannis has convened the parliamentary parties and formations on Wednesday for consultations after accepting the resignation of Ludovic Orban from Prime Minister-designate office. "I will convene consultations with the parliamentary parties, which are to begin tomorrow at (...)

Interim ForMin Aurescu attends GAC meeting; EU enlargement, post-Brexit negotiation on meeting agenda Interim Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated in Brussels on Tuesday in the meeting of the General Affairs Council (GAC), which tackled the enlargement of the European Union and the post-Brexit negotiations, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informed. The meeting (...)

The austerity policy bears fruit, at least in January: almost balanced budget revenues and expenditures, a deficit of 0.04% of GDP By Edwig Ban The Ministry of Public Finance reported that in January 2020, the revenues of the consolidated general budget increased by almost 7% compared to the same month last year, to 27.55 billion lei, according to the budget estimates, recording a historical record of the receipts VAT (...)

Iohannis says Orban resigns as PM-designate President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that Ludovic Orban has resigned as prime minister-designate. "This evening, Mr Ludovic Orban resigned as prime minister-designate," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |