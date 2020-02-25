IntMin Vela: Decision with six measures to combat coronavirus infections, adopted

IntMin Vela: Decision with six measures to combat coronavirus infections, adopted. Interim Interior Minister Marcel Vela said on Monday that the authorities adopted a decision approving the measures necessary to increase the intervention capacity in preventing and combating infections with the new coronavirus. During a press conference held at the ministry's headquarters, he also announced that there was a video conference attended by all emergency county committees. "Following the discussions, we decided and voted unanimously on several important articles that are part of this decision. Article 1: establishment of quarantine for persons arriving in Romania from Italy, from the 11 communes (...) and self-isolation at home for the people from the areas that are declared at risk in Italy. The Ministry of Health will complete the list with the areas and localities that are at risk, updated according to the current situation in Italy or other countries," said Vela. Regarding the second measure, the official stated that a government decision will be issued for the allocation, from the reserve fund made available to the Government, of the financial resources needed by the ministries in order to establish the quarantine, pay measures and related to the production of information materials. At the same time, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Defence will appoint experts to be part of a working group in order to establish possible action scenarios, depending on the evolution of the infection. Another measure concerns the establishment of a telephone line managed by the Ministry of Health, dedicated to the callers who request information regarding the infection with coronavirus. A strategic communication group will also be set up, under the leadership of the Emergency Situations Department, with representatives from the institutions involved, so that the press and the citizens can be efficiently informed from official sources. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]