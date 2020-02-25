 
Romaniapress.com

February 25, 2020

IntMin Vela: Decision with six measures to combat coronavirus infections, adopted
Feb 25, 2020

IntMin Vela: Decision with six measures to combat coronavirus infections, adopted.

Interim Interior Minister Marcel Vela said on Monday that the authorities adopted a decision approving the measures necessary to increase the intervention capacity in preventing and combating infections with the new coronavirus. During a press conference held at the ministry's headquarters, he also announced that there was a video conference attended by all emergency county committees. "Following the discussions, we decided and voted unanimously on several important articles that are part of this decision. Article 1: establishment of quarantine for persons arriving in Romania from Italy, from the 11 communes (...) and self-isolation at home for the people from the areas that are declared at risk in Italy. The Ministry of Health will complete the list with the areas and localities that are at risk, updated according to the current situation in Italy or other countries," said Vela. Regarding the second measure, the official stated that a government decision will be issued for the allocation, from the reserve fund made available to the Government, of the financial resources needed by the ministries in order to establish the quarantine, pay measures and related to the production of information materials. At the same time, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Defence will appoint experts to be part of a working group in order to establish possible action scenarios, depending on the evolution of the infection. Another measure concerns the establishment of a telephone line managed by the Ministry of Health, dedicated to the callers who request information regarding the infection with coronavirus. A strategic communication group will also be set up, under the leadership of the Emergency Situations Department, with representatives from the institutions involved, so that the press and the citizens can be efficiently informed from official sources. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Alexandru Reff, Deloitte Romania And Moldova: Economy Needs More Romanian Entrepreneurial Companies Among Top 1,000 There is no entrepreneurial company among the top ten companies in Romania, where Automobile Dacia is the leader.

PSD leader Ciolacu: It was normal for Orban to resign as interim PM Interim PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Tuesday said it was normal for Ludovic Orban to resign as interim Prime Minister, since there existed a decision of the Constitutional Court in this regard and that, in his opinion, a government of specialists should be appointed (...)

Romania Posts Budget Deficit Of RON458M, Or 0.04% Of GDP, In Jan 2020 Romania's general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON458 million, or 0.04% of the gross domestic product, in January 2020, with total revenues amounting to RON27.5 billion and total expenditure amounting to RON28 billion, finance ministry data showed (...)

President Iohannis: I've convened parliamentary parties for consultations on Wednesday President Klaus Iohannis has convened the parliamentary parties and formations on Wednesday for consultations after accepting the resignation of Ludovic Orban from Prime Minister-designate office. "I will convene consultations with the parliamentary parties, which are to begin tomorrow at (...)

Interim ForMin Aurescu attends GAC meeting; EU enlargement, post-Brexit negotiation on meeting agenda Interim Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated in Brussels on Tuesday in the meeting of the General Affairs Council (GAC), which tackled the enlargement of the European Union and the post-Brexit negotiations, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informed. The meeting (...)

The austerity policy bears fruit, at least in January: almost balanced budget revenues and expenditures, a deficit of 0.04% of GDP By Edwig Ban The Ministry of Public Finance reported that in January 2020, the revenues of the consolidated general budget increased by almost 7% compared to the same month last year, to 27.55 billion lei, according to the budget estimates, recording a historical record of the receipts VAT (...)

Iohannis says Orban resigns as PM-designate President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that Ludovic Orban has resigned as prime minister-designate. "This evening, Mr Ludovic Orban resigned as prime minister-designate," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |