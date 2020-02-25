 
PM Orban: I believe CCR must judge based on constitutional texts, not on the basis of political statements
PM Orban: I believe CCR must judge based on constitutional texts, not on the basis of political statements.

Acting Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said Monday night that the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) should judge based on the constitutional texts, considering that in his case the latter decided "on the basis of certain political statements". Orban told private TV broadcaster Digi 24 that the members of the CCR are conducting a "political analysis" in his case. "I believe that the CCR must judge according to the constitutional texts, in the letter and spirit of the Constitution," he said. At the same time, the prime minister said that in recent years "many decisions have been in favor of the PSD [the Social Democratic Party]". "Let's be honest, if we look at the last three years, we see that many demands of the PSD, constitutional legal conflicts, complaints (....), many decisions were in favor of the PSD. That is the truth, it's statistical. There have certainly been decisions that were made to the notifications that we made, but in obvious cases of unconstitutionality. Let us bring to mind that the Constitutional Court has got to give an order to the president, forcing the president to dismiss Laura-Codruta Kovesi [ed.n. - former head of the National Anticorruption Directorate], an unprecedented case," said Orban. Ludovic Orban thinks the decision of the CCR regarding his appointment as head of the Executive was influenced by "political suppositions and statements". "Now it [the CCR] has got to intervene during a procedure that has been triggered and to decide something based on suppositions and political statements. I am sorry, the Constitutional Court does not judge on the basis of political statements. What will it do now, it will put to the lie detector all the prime minister candidates who are nominated by the presidents of Romania, to see whether they want or not to constitute the parliamentary majority?," said Orban. In fact, he said he wants to read the CCR reasoning in this case: "I want to see how they can motivate." Asked who he thinks will be the next prime minister proposal, Orban replied: "I trust the President of Romania, he has the discernment, the experience, the analysis apparatus so as to make the best decision in this situation for Romania". He also stressed that, according to his party's status, he is nominated for the position of prime minister. "In accordance with the statutory provisions, the candidate for the position of prime minister is appointed by the National Council. The PNL [the National Liberal Party] National Council has appointed the leader of the party, as is natural in any democracy. I am the PNL candidate for the position of prime minister. This decision cannot, of course, be changed except in an exceptional situation, by another decision of the National Council," Orban pointed out. The Constitutional Court of Romania ruled on Monday that there is a legal conflict between the president and Parliament regarding the appointment of PNL leader, Ludovic Orban, as prime minister. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

