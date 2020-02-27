THR Marea Neagra, Held By SIF Transilvania, Switches To RON806,900 Profit In 2019

THR Marea Neagra, Held By SIF Transilvania, Switches To RON806,900 Profit In 2019. Romanian company THR Marea Neagra (EFO.RO), which manages several accommodation units in seaside resorts of Eforie Nord, Eforie Sud, Venus, Saturn and Neptun, on Thursday said it switched to RON806,900 profit in 2019, compared with a loss of RON1.9 million in 2018, according to the company’s (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]