Uztel Ploiesti 2019 Net Profit Down 31% To RON543,180, Turnover Up 7.3% To RON63.5M. Romanian oilfield equipment manufacturer Uztel Ploiesti (UZT.RO), on Thursday said it registered a net profit of RON543,180 in 2019, down 30.7% on the year, and a turnover of RON63.5 million, up 7.25% versus 2018, according to the company’s preliminary financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]