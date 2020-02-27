Regal Galati, Held By SIF Moldova, Ends 2019 With RON597,920 Net Profit, More Than Fivefold Lower YoY

Regal (REGL.RO), a firm which manages several restaurants in Galati, ended 2019 with a net profit of RON597,920, more than fivefold lower than the net result reported in 2018, but more than threefold higher than the budgeted level, in the context of a 35.6% lower turnover, of RON436,360, as per (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]