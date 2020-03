Swiss Ice Cream Brand Mövenpick Taps Romanian Market, Opens Store In Baneasa Shopping City

Swiss Ice Cream Brand Mövenpick Taps Romanian Market, Opens Store In Baneasa Shopping City. The first Mövenpick ice cream parlour in Romania, a Swiss ice cream brand brought to Romania in franchise system, has been inaugurated within Baneasa Shopping City. The owners of the business aim to expand it to the cities of Cluj, Timisoara and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]