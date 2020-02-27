USR-PLUS Alliance displays willingness to join gov't

USR-PLUS Alliance displays willingness to join gov't. The USR-PLUS Alliance has shown its willingness to govern and is waiting for a phone call from the prime minister-designate, the alliance's spokesman, Ionut Mosteanu, said on Thursday. "We have shown our willingness to help with the governance. Now, at a difficult point for Romania, we are on the verge of a potential public health crisis and I think it takes a lot of responsibility. The USR-PLUS Alliance has people who are ready to shoulder the government. We are waiting for a phone call from the prime minister-designate, a call that has not been made yet. We are here, we will do our best to move this country forward; now it depends on the wisdom of others as well, " Mosteanu told a news conference on Thursday. He said that early elections are still in the cards, although neither the Social Democratic Party (PSD), nor the National Liberal Party (PNL) says so. He explained that "snap elections would reconfigure Parliament and create a new majority to support a reformist government that Romania needs," adding that, "on the other hand, snap elections come with some uncertainty that can last several months, which doesn't help economically at all." "The USR PLUS Alliance is ready to enter the election race anytime (...). We are heading for the early elections, if it can be held, if not, we want to support a government to make sure that something happens. As I was saying, I have seen a government that has hobbled little over the last four months," said Mosteanu. Asked if USR PLUS will ask the prime minister-designate to be part of his team for a vote of confidence, Mosteanu said: "We will talk with the prime minister-designate. We do not necessarily make that conditional, but we have shown our availability. We can improve governing (...), we want to make sure that the next day after the government in voted in office it will issue an ordinance for two-round mayoral elections. If they share this vision of ours, we are ready to join the government." AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Iproeb Bistrita Net Profit Declines 28% in 2019, to RON2.9M Romanian cable maker Iproeb Bistrita (IPRU.RO), listed on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said Thursday its net profit declined 28% in 2019, to RON2.9 million.



Antitrust Body Clears RTC Proffice Experience Acquisition By Complet Electro Serv Romania’s antitrust body has approved a transaction whereby IT&C producer and wholesaler Complet Electro Serv, held by entrepreneur Dan Ostahie, plans to acquire stationery and office supplies company RTC Proffice Experience, held by Oresa (...)



Man in Timisoara, fourth coronavirus case in Romania The Strategic Communication Group announces the fourth case of coronavirus in Romania, a 47-year-old man from the western city of western Timisoara. According to the cited source, the man was on a plane with the woman tested positive in February and who returned from Italy. "This (...)



Leu Strengthens Vs Euro, Exchange Rate At 4.8074 The Romanian leu has gained ground versus the euro by midday Tuesday, and the central bank set the leu’s reference rate versus the euro at 4.8074 units.



JYSK Opens Store In Lugoj; Reaches 85 Units In Romania Scandinavian furniture and home décor retailer JYSK Romania, will be opening a store in Lugoj, reaching 85 units in Romania.



INSP: 51 persons died of flu in Romania The number of persons who died of flu in Romania in 2020 reached 51, the National Centre for Supervision and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute informed on Tuesday. The last two persons who died of influenza were a man aged 83 from the Timis County, (...)



Libra Internet Bank To Sell EUR10M Bonds Via Private Placement Lender Libra Internet Bank on Tuesday said it will carry out, through brokerage firm Tradeville, a private placement of bonds in the amount of EUR10 million, with the possibility of increasing the amount.

