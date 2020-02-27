 
Fencing: Ilinca Pantis wins bronze medal in sabre at the European Junior Championship in Croatia.

Romanian Ilinca Pantis (CS Riposta) won the bronze medal in the women's sabre event on Thursday at the Cadet and Junior European Fencing Championships in Porec (Croatia). Pantis defeated Kira Keszei (Hungary) in the first round, by 15-11, French Anne Poupinet, by 15-12, in the second round, and another Hungarian, Sugar Katinka Battai, in the round of sixteen, by 15-11, and Russian Valeria Kobzeva in the quarterfinals, by 15-5, and then lost the semi-final in which she was opposing another representative of Russia, Daria Drozd, by 10-15. The gold medal was won by Bulgarian Ioana Ilieva, after she defeated Drozd in the final, and another bronze medal was won by Italian Alessia Di Carlo. Sabina Martis (CSA Steaua) ranked 17th, Ioana Radu (CSM Iasi) ranked 45th, and Maria Matei (CS Dinamo) ranked 49th. The team coaches are Catalina Anghel, Lucian Dina, Constantin Sandu, Alexandru Siriteanu and Cristian Lupu. In the men's sabre event, Alex Oroian (CS Dinamo) ranked 49th place, Alexandru Stoica (CS UNEFS) ranked 75th, Razvan Craciun (CSA Steaua) ranked 77th, and Tudor Surducan (CS Satu Mare) ranked 86th. The coaches of the men's team are Petrica Ungureanu, Iulian Bratu and Francisc Csiszar. On Friday there will take place the men's and women's foil and sword events. Silviu Rosu, Alexandru Pirva, Alexandru Sirb, Vlad Rosu (all from CSA Steaua) will represent Romania in the foil event, with their coaches being Florin Gheorghe, Alexandru Gheorghe, Mihai Predescu. Also, Mihaela Leonte, Andrada Ghica (CS Dinamo), Cristina Constantinescu (CSA Steaua) and Talida Enache (CS UNEFS) will compete in the sword event, with their coaches being Alina Ciuculescu, Iulian Bratu and Alexandru Marin. AGERPRES (RO-editor: Mihai tenea; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

