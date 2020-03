L’Oreal Romania And Moldova CEO To Oversee Nine More Markets

Vanya Panayotova, the Bulgarian executive who has been running L'Oreal's operations in Romania and the Republic of Moldova since the beginning of 2019, will also become general manager on the Adria-Balkan markets. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]