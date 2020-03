FP Values Hidroelectrica at RON24.4B

FP Values Hidroelectrica at RON24.4B. Romanian state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica is assessed by minority shareholder Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) at RON24.4 billion, gaining RON3.7 billion in value in just one month following sound financial results and amendments to tax decree (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]