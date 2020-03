Prefab Net Profit Halves in 2019, to RON1.1M

Prefab Net Profit Halves in 2019, to RON1.1M. Construction materials manufacturer Prefab Bucuresti (PREH.RO) said Friday its net profit halved in 2019 to RON1.1 million and its turnover dropped 13.7%, to RON65.3 million on lower sales. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]