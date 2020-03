Rompetrol Rafinare Posts Net Loss of $49M in 2019

Rompetrol Rafinare Posts Net Loss of $49M in 2019. Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC.RO), part of KMG International, posted a net consolidated loss of $48.97 million in 2019, 77% deeper compared with a loss of $27.6 million in 2018, its said in its preliminary earnings report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]