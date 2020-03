Electrica Net Profit Drops 10% in 2019, to RON206M

Electrica Net Profit Drops 10% in 2019, to RON206M. Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) on Friday reported consolidated revenues of RON6.2 billion for 2019, up 11% on the year, while its net profit dropped 10%, to RON206 million from RON230 million in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]