BCR Posts RON593.2M Net Profit in 2019, Down 50%, Loan Portfolio Up 10%. Romanian lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), owned by Austria's Erste Group, on Friday reported a net profit of RON593.2 million (EUR125 million) for 2019, and 10% growth in its loan portfolio. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]