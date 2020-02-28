UPDATE Citu: We will submit Cabinet list and governing programme to Parliament today

UPDATE Citu: We will submit Cabinet list and governing programme to Parliament today. Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu announced that on Friday the Cabinet list and the Government programme will be submitted to Parliament. "We will submit today in Parliament the Cabinet list and the governing programme," said Citu, mentioning that the only modification to the cabinet is the proposal of Lucian Heius to the Finance Ministry. Furthermore, he mentioned it was decided to form a negotiation team with the parliamentary organizations in order to build a majority. The negotiation team includes the prime minister-designate, the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), the leaders of the parliamentary groups and the first deputy chairmen of the Liberals. Citu also showed that these negotiations will start next week. "Starting on Monday we will have a calendar for these negotiations to form a majority. I hope the PSD [Social Democratic Party] will not delay the calendar this time as well. We hope to have the hearings of the ministers and the vote in Parliament as soon as possible. (...) To convince the PSD is harder, but we will try," said the Prime Minister-designate. Citu also said he does not believe he's unpopular with the PSD. Furthermore, he mentioned that there are a few modifications in the governing programme in the Transport and Healthcare chapters. "In Transports there is the situation at CFR Marfa and in Healthcare there is the coronavirus situation. (...) What we are including in the governing programme is what we have done these days to stop this epidemic and plans for the future. There will be a Government decision next week to supplement funds for the Health Ministry, especially for Intensive Care, money that we will get from the Reserve Fund," the Prime Minister-designate mentioned. In his turn, the chairman of the PNL, Ludovic Orban, maintained that the Liberals will look to form a majority in the discussions they will have. "Parliamentary early elections will depend on Parliament and how the MPs position themselves during the investiture procedures. We will have discussions will all parliamentary groups, with all political formations, individual MPs, because at the end of the mandate there are a lot of free electrons (...) We will go to the negotiations trying to form a majority," said Orban. The composition and the governing programme of the Cabinet led by Florin Citu were approved unanimously by the PNL Executive Bureau, according to the Liberals' chairman, Ludovic Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

