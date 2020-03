Compa Sibiu Ends 2019 With RON772M Revenue, Close To 2018 Level

Compa Sibiu Ends 2019 With RON772M Revenue, Close To 2018 Level. Romanian car parts manufacturer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) on Friday said it ended 2019 with revenue of RON772 million, close to 2018 level of RON767 million, the company said in its preliminary financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]