Orban: Reason for Citu's designation as prime minister - to send strong signal of confidence to the markets



National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban said that one of the reasons for the designation of Florin Citu as prime minister was to send "a strong signal of stability, balance, confidence to the markets", in a context marked by collapsing stock markets. "One of the reasons for the appointment of Florin Citu was precisely to send a strong signal of stability, balance, of confidence to the markets," said Ludovic Orban. The Liberal Chairman explained that it was "not by chance" that he supported Florin Citu's nomination for the position of prime minister. "You know how things go in a government, the prime minister depends to a large extent on the Minister of Finance. He has demonstrated, both through his previous career and by what he has achieved in three and a half months, that he was a very good Finance Minister who knows the problems of governing in general and has all the qualities to be proposed [ed.n. - as prime minister]," said Orban. Asked if he thinks the Citu Government will be better than the Orban Cabinet, he replied: "The Government headed by the Prime Minister-designate is almost the Government I have led, it includes Mrs. Monica Anisie and Mr. Oros". The interim prime minister attended on Friday, together with the interim ministers of Education and Agriculture, the inauguration of the "Prof. dr. Alin Birtoiu" University Veterinary Emergency Hospital of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi)