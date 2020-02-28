 
Romaniapress.com

February 28, 2020

Orban: Reason for Citu's designation as prime minister - to send strong signal of confidence to the markets
Feb 28, 2020

Orban: Reason for Citu's designation as prime minister - to send strong signal of confidence to the markets.

National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban said that one of the reasons for the designation of Florin Citu as prime minister was to send "a strong signal of stability, balance, confidence to the markets", in a context marked by collapsing stock markets. "One of the reasons for the appointment of Florin Citu was precisely to send a strong signal of stability, balance, of confidence to the markets," said Ludovic Orban. The Liberal Chairman explained that it was "not by chance" that he supported Florin Citu's nomination for the position of prime minister. "You know how things go in a government, the prime minister depends to a large extent on the Minister of Finance. He has demonstrated, both through his previous career and by what he has achieved in three and a half months, that he was a very good Finance Minister who knows the problems of governing in general and has all the qualities to be proposed [ed.n. - as prime minister]," said Orban. Asked if he thinks the Citu Government will be better than the Orban Cabinet, he replied: "The Government headed by the Prime Minister-designate is almost the Government I have led, it includes Mrs. Monica Anisie and Mr. Oros". The interim prime minister attended on Friday, together with the interim ministers of Education and Agriculture, the inauguration of the "Prof. dr. Alin Birtoiu" University Veterinary Emergency Hospital of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Iproeb Bistrita Net Profit Declines 28% in 2019, to RON2.9M Romanian cable maker Iproeb Bistrita (IPRU.RO), listed on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said Thursday its net profit declined 28% in 2019, to RON2.9 million.

Antitrust Body Clears RTC Proffice Experience Acquisition By Complet Electro Serv Romania’s antitrust body has approved a transaction whereby IT&C producer and wholesaler Complet Electro Serv, held by entrepreneur Dan Ostahie, plans to acquire stationery and office supplies company RTC Proffice Experience, held by Oresa (...)

Man in Timisoara, fourth coronavirus case in Romania The Strategic Communication Group announces the fourth case of coronavirus in Romania, a 47-year-old man from the western city of western Timisoara. According to the cited source, the man was on a plane with the woman tested positive in February and who returned from Italy. "This (...)

Leu Strengthens Vs Euro, Exchange Rate At 4.8074 The Romanian leu has gained ground versus the euro by midday Tuesday, and the central bank set the leu’s reference rate versus the euro at 4.8074 units.

JYSK Opens Store In Lugoj; Reaches 85 Units In Romania Scandinavian furniture and home décor retailer JYSK Romania, will be opening a store in Lugoj, reaching 85 units in Romania.

INSP: 51 persons died of flu in Romania The number of persons who died of flu in Romania in 2020 reached 51, the National Centre for Supervision and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute informed on Tuesday. The last two persons who died of influenza were a man aged 83 from the Timis County, (...)

Libra Internet Bank To Sell EUR10M Bonds Via Private Placement Lender Libra Internet Bank on Tuesday said it will carry out, through brokerage firm Tradeville, a private placement of bonds in the amount of EUR10 million, with the possibility of increasing the amount.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |