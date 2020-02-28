Two more novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Romania

Two more novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Romania. Two more people - a woman from Timisoara and a man from Maramures - have teste positive for the novel coronavirus, senior official with the Health Ministry Nelu Tataru said Friday. He told a news conference at the headquarters of the Interior Ministry that surveillance tests confirmed two cases of the novel coronavirus in a 45-year-old man from the northern city of Maramures and a 38-year-old woman from the western city of Timisoara. The woman stays at the treatment centre in Timisoara and the man at the treatment centre in Cluj-Napoca. "After surveillance testing, we can announce that we have two confirmations of positive coronavirus results. It is about a 45-year-old man from Maramures (...) who returns to Romania on February 25, falling ill in Italy outside the quarantined areas, where he goes to a doctor, who prescribes him a symptomatic treatment and he goes home. He arrives in Romania with a fever and goes to a hospital in Maramures, where he is admitted to the infectious diseases clinic of the city where he receives symptomatic treatment and is being tested. With a degree of respiratory insufficiency yesterday, he was transferred to the Cluj Infectious Diseases Centre. Today, we have positive confirmation of coronavirus. The second case is of a 38-year-old woman from Timisoara, who goes to Bergamo on February 17, outside the quarantined area; she returns, and on February 25, she shows a first sign of sub-fever and an altered general condition. She stays at home, goes to a hospital on February 27 for an evaluation, without any symptoms. She gets tested, gets treatment and goes home for isolation. Today, her test is confirmed positive," Tataru said. According to him, these two cases stays with one of the five infectious disease clinics established for the conduct and management of coronavirus infection. Thus, the woman stays at the centre in Timisoara and the man at the centre in Cluj-Napoca. Tataru said that epidemiological investigations started as the case definition areas were broadened. Regarding the Timisoara case, the senior official said the woman is in a good condition, and the man in Maramures is in a "slightly better" general condition, after respiratory failure on Thursday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Iproeb Bistrita Net Profit Declines 28% in 2019, to RON2.9M Romanian cable maker Iproeb Bistrita (IPRU.RO), listed on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said Thursday its net profit declined 28% in 2019, to RON2.9 million.



Antitrust Body Clears RTC Proffice Experience Acquisition By Complet Electro Serv Romania’s antitrust body has approved a transaction whereby IT&C producer and wholesaler Complet Electro Serv, held by entrepreneur Dan Ostahie, plans to acquire stationery and office supplies company RTC Proffice Experience, held by Oresa (...)



Man in Timisoara, fourth coronavirus case in Romania The Strategic Communication Group announces the fourth case of coronavirus in Romania, a 47-year-old man from the western city of western Timisoara. According to the cited source, the man was on a plane with the woman tested positive in February and who returned from Italy. "This (...)



Leu Strengthens Vs Euro, Exchange Rate At 4.8074 The Romanian leu has gained ground versus the euro by midday Tuesday, and the central bank set the leu’s reference rate versus the euro at 4.8074 units.



JYSK Opens Store In Lugoj; Reaches 85 Units In Romania Scandinavian furniture and home décor retailer JYSK Romania, will be opening a store in Lugoj, reaching 85 units in Romania.



INSP: 51 persons died of flu in Romania The number of persons who died of flu in Romania in 2020 reached 51, the National Centre for Supervision and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute informed on Tuesday. The last two persons who died of influenza were a man aged 83 from the Timis County, (...)



Libra Internet Bank To Sell EUR10M Bonds Via Private Placement Lender Libra Internet Bank on Tuesday said it will carry out, through brokerage firm Tradeville, a private placement of bonds in the amount of EUR10 million, with the possibility of increasing the amount.

