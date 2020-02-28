iHunt Technology 2019 Net Profit Up 31.3% To RON633,510, Turnover Up 1% To RON24.9M

iHunt Technology 2019 Net Profit Up 31.3% To RON633,510, Turnover Up 1% To RON24.9M. Ploiesti-based iHunt Techonology (HUNT.RO), a manufacturer and supplier of mobile telephones and hi-tech gadgets, on Friday said it ended 2019 with a net profit of RON633,510, up 31.3% on the year, and a net turnover of RON24.9 million, up 1% on the year, according to the company’s preliminary (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]