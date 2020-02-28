Crown Custodian Margareta says increased awareness of rare diseases might help

Crown Custodian Margareta says increased awareness of rare diseases might help. Custodian of the Romanian Crown Margareta told a Rare Disease Day event hosted by Elisabeta Palace that by extending her patronage to the National Alliance for Rare Diseases in Romania she wanted to help sufferers of such diseases get treatment. "I understand very well what is happening in our country and in the world. And I wanted to extend my patronage to your association because we want to increase awareness over rare diseases and maybe we can help with the advancement of everything that means trying to find out why these things are happening," said Margareta. She pointed out that there are 300 million people worldwide affected. "So we have to do something. And that is why I have got involved. And please feel that we are together and you are not alone," said Margareta. In her turn, Chair of the National Alliance for Rare Diseases in Romania Dorica Dan said that in Romania there are over one million people affected by such diseases, most of them undiagnosed, adding that she wants to find and treat them. "What we want to do together is we want to find these patients, to send them to centres of expertise that have been accredited in Romania, because we have managed to have 27 centres for rare diseases currently in operation, which is no small thing. Some of them are related to the European reference networks and so it is good to refer patients to such centres for care and treatment," said Dan. The event was attended by members of the organisation, patients with a rare disease, medical specialists. In 2017, Margareta extended her high patronage to the National Alliance for Rare Diseases in Romania. Over the past years she held evening events at Elisabeta Palace each February 29, the Day of Rare Diseases. In 2019, Princess Maria represented Margareta in Brussels, attending the Annual Gala of the European Organisation for Rare Diseases (EURORDIS). The National Alliance for Rare Diseases in Romania was established at the initiative of the Prader Willi Association in August 2007, under a project funded by CEE Trust. 32 founding members pooled their efforts to set up the organisation, which laid the foundation for a rare disease organisation and patient groups for which diagnosis is so rare that there was no organisation to protect the sick. The alliance's mission is to develop and carry out lobbying and advocacy activities to improve the quality of life for patients with rare diseases in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Iproeb Bistrita Net Profit Declines 28% in 2019, to RON2.9M Romanian cable maker Iproeb Bistrita (IPRU.RO), listed on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said Thursday its net profit declined 28% in 2019, to RON2.9 million.



Antitrust Body Clears RTC Proffice Experience Acquisition By Complet Electro Serv Romania’s antitrust body has approved a transaction whereby IT&C producer and wholesaler Complet Electro Serv, held by entrepreneur Dan Ostahie, plans to acquire stationery and office supplies company RTC Proffice Experience, held by Oresa (...)



Man in Timisoara, fourth coronavirus case in Romania The Strategic Communication Group announces the fourth case of coronavirus in Romania, a 47-year-old man from the western city of western Timisoara. According to the cited source, the man was on a plane with the woman tested positive in February and who returned from Italy. "This (...)



Leu Strengthens Vs Euro, Exchange Rate At 4.8074 The Romanian leu has gained ground versus the euro by midday Tuesday, and the central bank set the leu’s reference rate versus the euro at 4.8074 units.



JYSK Opens Store In Lugoj; Reaches 85 Units In Romania Scandinavian furniture and home décor retailer JYSK Romania, will be opening a store in Lugoj, reaching 85 units in Romania.



INSP: 51 persons died of flu in Romania The number of persons who died of flu in Romania in 2020 reached 51, the National Centre for Supervision and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute informed on Tuesday. The last two persons who died of influenza were a man aged 83 from the Timis County, (...)



Libra Internet Bank To Sell EUR10M Bonds Via Private Placement Lender Libra Internet Bank on Tuesday said it will carry out, through brokerage firm Tradeville, a private placement of bonds in the amount of EUR10 million, with the possibility of increasing the amount.

