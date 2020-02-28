Klaus Iohannis's ambitions are blowing up Romania's economic prospects

Klaus Iohannis's ambitions are blowing up Romania's economic prospects. By Constantin Radut In a year in which positive trends of growth of the Romanian economy were estimated, the events of the last days throw all calculations. The emergence of the new coronavirus Covid - 19, as well as the political crisis that occurred in Bucharest, caused huge losses on the (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]