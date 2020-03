Retail Pharmacy Chain Catena Sees Sales Up To EUR1B In 2019

Retail Pharmacy Chain Catena Sees Sales Up To EUR1B In 2019. The 800 pharmacy chain Catena, the largest actor on the pharmaceutical retail market in Romania, posted 4.7 billion lei (some EUR1 billion) sales in 2019, 17% higher than in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]