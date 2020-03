Bucharest Stock Exchange Ends Last Week Of February With 10.5% Decline

Bucharest Stock Exchange Ends Last Week Of February With 10.5% Decline. The last week of trading in February saw the Bucharest Stock Exchange main index BET drop 10.5%, the most abrupt decline since December 2018, when the investors were knocked out by Ordinance 114/2018 introducing taxation changes that the Dancila government issued, data aggregated by ZF (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]