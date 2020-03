Erste Pleased With BCR Results, Stays Committed To Romanian Market, CEO Says

Erste Pleased With BCR Results, Stays Committed To Romanian Market, CEO Says. Austria’s Erste Group’s new CEO Bernhard Spalt said in Vienna during the presentation of the financial results on Friday that BCR, whose main shareholder the Austrian group is, did a very good job in 2019, despite a challenging market and high political (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]