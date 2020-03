Impact Bucuresti Posts RON164M Net Profit In 2019, Eightfold Higher Than In 2018

Impact Bucuresti Posts RON164M Net Profit In 2019, Eightfold Higher Than In 2018. Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO), owned by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, reported a net profit of RON164.694 million for 2019, compared with RON20.8 million in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]