Roxen to represent Romania at Eurovision 2020 performing 'Alcohol You'. Singer Roxen will represent Romania at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, which will take place in Rotterdam in May, performing the song 'Alcohol You,' the public choice winner on Sunday evening of the National Final organised by the Romanian National Television Broadcasting Corporation (TVR) at the Sports Hall in Buzau. "Like the new selection mechanism, the Sunday show was placed under the slogan #ealcceva, bringing many elements for the public for the first time. Thus, the 'competitors' of this year's Finals were the five shows that 'fought' for a spot in the international stage of the contest. The common denominator of these shows was Roxen, who proved her talent, her performing versatility of interpretation and her technical level of preparation for each of the five songs," according to TVR. Roxen said that she feels the song with every fibre of her being, and the song is her style. "'Alcohol You' is a song that I feel with every fibre of my being and I live it out every time I sing it. It is my style and I am very pleased that the audience and the jury liked it and voted for it. Thank you everyone! All this support is huge to me and motivates me both personally and as an artist to work harder, to be more dedicated and to make music. I want the song 'Alcohol You' to reach as high as possible, to be equally appreciated by the public abroad and, why not, voted in Rotterdam. I am very excited in a constructive manner, which helps me get ready for Eurovision 2020 and reach as close to people through everything I convey," Roxen said, immediately after the result was known. The music and production of the song "Alcohol You" was handled by Viky Red, and the text was written by Ionut Armas and Breyan Isaac. Breyan Isaac is an American Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and pianist. The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 will take place in Rotterdam, under the slogan "Open Up." Its semi-finals are on May 12 and 14 and the final on May 16. Competing in this 65th edition, alongside Romania, are 40 more countries. Romania will join the contest on May 12, in the second part of the first semifinal. Competing in the May 16 Eurovision 2020 Rotterdam final will be 26 countries: the first 10 countries in each semi-final and the six directly qualified (Big Five plus the host country). Even though they will compete directly in the final, the six countries will be able to vote in the semifinals - Germany, Italy, the Netherlands in the first semi-final, and France, Spain and the United Kingdom in the second semi-final. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Fratila, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Iproeb Bistrita Net Profit Declines 28% in 2019, to RON2.9M Romanian cable maker Iproeb Bistrita (IPRU.RO), listed on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said Thursday its net profit declined 28% in 2019, to RON2.9 million.



Antitrust Body Clears RTC Proffice Experience Acquisition By Complet Electro Serv Romania’s antitrust body has approved a transaction whereby IT&C producer and wholesaler Complet Electro Serv, held by entrepreneur Dan Ostahie, plans to acquire stationery and office supplies company RTC Proffice Experience, held by Oresa (...)



Man in Timisoara, fourth coronavirus case in Romania The Strategic Communication Group announces the fourth case of coronavirus in Romania, a 47-year-old man from the western city of western Timisoara. According to the cited source, the man was on a plane with the woman tested positive in February and who returned from Italy. "This (...)



Leu Strengthens Vs Euro, Exchange Rate At 4.8074 The Romanian leu has gained ground versus the euro by midday Tuesday, and the central bank set the leu’s reference rate versus the euro at 4.8074 units.



JYSK Opens Store In Lugoj; Reaches 85 Units In Romania Scandinavian furniture and home décor retailer JYSK Romania, will be opening a store in Lugoj, reaching 85 units in Romania.



INSP: 51 persons died of flu in Romania The number of persons who died of flu in Romania in 2020 reached 51, the National Centre for Supervision and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute informed on Tuesday. The last two persons who died of influenza were a man aged 83 from the Timis County, (...)



Libra Internet Bank To Sell EUR10M Bonds Via Private Placement Lender Libra Internet Bank on Tuesday said it will carry out, through brokerage firm Tradeville, a private placement of bonds in the amount of EUR10 million, with the possibility of increasing the amount.

