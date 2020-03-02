Romanian judokas Dobre, Moscalu win bronze at Warsaw European Open
Mar 2, 2020
Romanian judokas Stefan Adelina Dobre and Serafima Moscalu won bronze medals on Sunday at the Warsaw European Open 2020 competition in Warsaw, Poland.
In the women's 63kg class, Stefania Dobre defeated Polish Agata Zacheja, lost in the quarter-finals to Swiss Carina Hildbrand, but in the repechages she defeated Polish Natalia Kropska, and then she went on to defeat Belgium's Selina Delen.
In the women's 70kg class, Serafima Moscalu defeated her Ukrainian Natalia Cistiakova; in the quarter-finals she beat Polish Eliza Wroblewska, but lost the semi-final to Urszula Hofman, winning the bronze match against Belarus Viktoriya Novikava.
In the women's 78 kg class, Alexandra Mazilu was defeated in her first fight by Valeriia Makurova of Ukraine.
In the men's competition, Romanian Elemer Szocs finished 5th in the 8 kg class. He defeated Kazakhstan's Dauren Dulatov in the first round, in the second round he prevailed over Swiss Lukas Wittwer, went on to defeat Swedish Victor Busch, but he lost the quarter-finals to Ukrainian Artem Bubyr. In the repechages, Szocs bested Frenchman Nicolas Chilard, but lost the bronze match to Polish Kyrylo Weselowski.
In the same category, Marcel Cercea finished 7th, after being defeated in the repechages by Dutchman Jim Heijman.
Also in 81kg class, Vlad Visan defeated Polish Maciej Krogulski in the first round, but then lost to Ukrainian Dmytro Kanivets. Razvan Bodea lost his first fight of Ukrainian Grachik Avagyan.
Valentin Radu finished 5thin the 100kg class. Radu defeated Frenchman Pierre Louis Guerin in the first round, then he overcame Ukrainian Alieksiei Moiseiev, but in the quarter-finals he lost to Polish Oleksii Lysenko, but lost the match for bronze medal to another Ukrainian, Anton Savytskiy.
In the +100kg class, Luca Kunszabo was defeated in the first round by Polish Tomasz Talach.
On Saturday, Petr Zhukov brought Romania's first bronze medal at this competition in the men's 66 kg class.
Romania ranked 15th in the medal standings, with 3 bronze medals. Poland took first place, with 5 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze.
Competing were 407 judoka from 40 countries, 271 in the men and 136 in the women's categories. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)
