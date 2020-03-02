Romanian judokas Dobre, Moscalu win bronze at Warsaw European Open

Romanian judokas Dobre, Moscalu win bronze at Warsaw European Open. Romanian judokas Stefan Adelina Dobre and Serafima Moscalu won bronze medals on Sunday at the Warsaw European Open 2020 competition in Warsaw, Poland. In the women's 63kg class, Stefania Dobre defeated Polish Agata Zacheja, lost in the quarter-finals to Swiss Carina Hildbrand, but in the repechages she defeated Polish Natalia Kropska, and then she went on to defeat Belgium's Selina Delen. In the women's 70kg class, Serafima Moscalu defeated her Ukrainian Natalia Cistiakova; in the quarter-finals she beat Polish Eliza Wroblewska, but lost the semi-final to Urszula Hofman, winning the bronze match against Belarus Viktoriya Novikava. In the women's 78 kg class, Alexandra Mazilu was defeated in her first fight by Valeriia Makurova of Ukraine. In the men's competition, Romanian Elemer Szocs finished 5th in the 8 kg class. He defeated Kazakhstan's Dauren Dulatov in the first round, in the second round he prevailed over Swiss Lukas Wittwer, went on to defeat Swedish Victor Busch, but he lost the quarter-finals to Ukrainian Artem Bubyr. In the repechages, Szocs bested Frenchman Nicolas Chilard, but lost the bronze match to Polish Kyrylo Weselowski. In the same category, Marcel Cercea finished 7th, after being defeated in the repechages by Dutchman Jim Heijman. Also in 81kg class, Vlad Visan defeated Polish Maciej Krogulski in the first round, but then lost to Ukrainian Dmytro Kanivets. Razvan Bodea lost his first fight of Ukrainian Grachik Avagyan. Valentin Radu finished 5thin the 100kg class. Radu defeated Frenchman Pierre Louis Guerin in the first round, then he overcame Ukrainian Alieksiei Moiseiev, but in the quarter-finals he lost to Polish Oleksii Lysenko, but lost the match for bronze medal to another Ukrainian, Anton Savytskiy. In the +100kg class, Luca Kunszabo was defeated in the first round by Polish Tomasz Talach. On Saturday, Petr Zhukov brought Romania's first bronze medal at this competition in the men's 66 kg class. Romania ranked 15th in the medal standings, with 3 bronze medals. Poland took first place, with 5 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze. Competing were 407 judoka from 40 countries, 271 in the men and 136 in the women's categories. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Iproeb Bistrita Net Profit Declines 28% in 2019, to RON2.9M Romanian cable maker Iproeb Bistrita (IPRU.RO), listed on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said Thursday its net profit declined 28% in 2019, to RON2.9 million.



Antitrust Body Clears RTC Proffice Experience Acquisition By Complet Electro Serv Romania’s antitrust body has approved a transaction whereby IT&C producer and wholesaler Complet Electro Serv, held by entrepreneur Dan Ostahie, plans to acquire stationery and office supplies company RTC Proffice Experience, held by Oresa (...)



Man in Timisoara, fourth coronavirus case in Romania The Strategic Communication Group announces the fourth case of coronavirus in Romania, a 47-year-old man from the western city of western Timisoara. According to the cited source, the man was on a plane with the woman tested positive in February and who returned from Italy. "This (...)



Leu Strengthens Vs Euro, Exchange Rate At 4.8074 The Romanian leu has gained ground versus the euro by midday Tuesday, and the central bank set the leu’s reference rate versus the euro at 4.8074 units.



JYSK Opens Store In Lugoj; Reaches 85 Units In Romania Scandinavian furniture and home décor retailer JYSK Romania, will be opening a store in Lugoj, reaching 85 units in Romania.



INSP: 51 persons died of flu in Romania The number of persons who died of flu in Romania in 2020 reached 51, the National Centre for Supervision and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute informed on Tuesday. The last two persons who died of influenza were a man aged 83 from the Timis County, (...)



Libra Internet Bank To Sell EUR10M Bonds Via Private Placement Lender Libra Internet Bank on Tuesday said it will carry out, through brokerage firm Tradeville, a private placement of bonds in the amount of EUR10 million, with the possibility of increasing the amount.

