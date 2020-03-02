 
March 2, 2020

Romania's Cristian and Bara qualify for main draw of WTA tournament in Lyon
Mar 2, 2020

Romania's tennis players Jaqueline Cristian and Irina Bara managed to advance on Sunday to the main draw of the women's singles WTA tournament in Lyon (France), with prizes worth 275,000 US dollars, after their victories in the first round of qualifications. Cristian (aged 21, WTA's 174th) surpassed Belgian Lara Salden (aged 21, WTA's 291st), with a score of 6-3, 6-0, in just 55 minutes. Bara (aged 24, WTA's 163rd) defeated Bulgarian Isabella Shinikova (aged 28, WTA's 184th), in just one hour and 26 minutes, with a score of 7-7 (5), 6-3. The two Romanian nationals each secured cheques worth 1,855 euro and 19 WTA points. In the first round, Jaqueline Cristian will face off Australian Priscilla Hon (aged 21, WTA's 129th), whereas Irina Bara will play against Hungarian Timea Babos (aged 26, WTA's 99th). Ana Bogdan, who is to face off Czech Tereza Martincova has entered directly on the women's singles main draw. In women's doubles, Andreea Mitu and Raluca Olaru are seeded 4th, whereas Laura Paar will play alongside German Julia Wachaczyk. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

