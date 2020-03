Vrancart Net Profit Up 30% To RON23M, Turnover Up 2% To RON301M YoY In 2019

Vrancart Net Profit Up 30% To RON23M, Turnover Up 2% To RON301M YoY In 2019. Paper and cardboard maker Vrancart Adjud (VNC.RO) on Monday said its net profit grew 30% to RON23 million and its turnover grew 2% to nearly RON301 million on the year in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]