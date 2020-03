SIF Banat-Crisana Assets Grow 19.3% To RON2.9B, Net Profit Doubles To RON159M YoY In 2019

SIF Banat-Crisana Assets Grow 19.3% To RON2.9B, Net Profit Doubles To RON159M YoY In 2019. Regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO), had total assets of RON2.9 billion end-2019, 19.3% higher than at the end of 2018, and a net profit of RON159 million, 106% higher than the result reported in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]