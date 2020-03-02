Health status of COVID-19 Romanian patients good, no fever

Health status of COVID-19 Romanian patients good, no fever. The health status of the two people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus in Romania, who are still hospitalised at the specialist facilities in Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, is good and they have no fever, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Monday. "In Romania so far, 3 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, one of whom was declared cured after the tests performed according to the medical procedures were negative." The centres in Bucharest, Timisoara and Cluj-Napoca tested examined samples from people who returned from the affected countries or had contact with possible persons carrying the virus, but all results were negative. The Strategic Communication Group says 52 persons are quarantined in health care facilities nationwide and 8,167 persons are monitored at home. "We recommend the citizens who are monitored at home to respect the isolation rules, not to leave the established spaces and to keep in permanent contact with the health officials in the area where they are located." On Sunday, the toll-free phone line dedicated to informing about the new coronavirus registered 646 calls from people who called to find out details about how the condition manifests itself and how to prevent its spread. At the same time, 80 calls were made to the 112 emergency phone number. Both the number of calls to the toll-free number and 112 have decreased from the previous days. The Strategic Communication Group reminds citizens to consider only the information verified through official sources (Government, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Department of Emergencies, Ministry of Foreign Affairs) and to call free-toll 80000 08 358 for recommendations and other information . Romanian nationals abroad can request information about virus prevention and control by calling the dedicated line +4021.320.20.20.