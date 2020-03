TED'S Coffee Eyes 43% Higher Turnover, Of EUR5M, In 2020; Expansion To 40 Coffee Shops

TED'S Coffee Eyes 43% Higher Turnover, Of EUR5M, In 2020; Expansion To 40 Coffee Shops. Coffee shop chain TED'S Coffee Co, owned by Romanian entrepreneur Vasi Andreica, expects a turnover of EUR5 million in 2020, up 43% on the year, and targets to expand its coffee shop chain to 40 units across Romania, of which 20 in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]